FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Marina Silva accepts nomination for president
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Marina Silva accepts nomination for president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Environmentalist Marina Silva accepted the nomination of the Brazilian Socialist Party on Wednesday, launching a bid for president that has shaken up the campaign for Brazil’s Oct. 5 election and threatens the re-election of President Dilma Rousseff.

Silva replaces PSB candidate Eduardo Campos who was killed in a plane crash a week ago, party leaders said.

An opinion poll on Monday showed Silva tied in second place with Aecio Neves of the business-friendly Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) in a race that will go to a second-round runoff in which Silva could defeat Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.