Moody's adds pressure on Brazil to change economic policies

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday piled pressure on whomever wins Brazil’s presidential elections to change course on economic policy, warning that “more of the same” policies will hurt the country’s credit rating.

The ratings firm last month revised its outlook on Brazil’s Baa2 rating to negative from stable, saying the rating could be downgraded if it sees indications the next government will not tighten fiscal policy and if economic growth remains at a low range of 1 to 2 percent. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)