Brazil's Rousseff recovers voter support, rivals make gains -poll

BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff has recovered support among Brazilian voters but her main opponents have also gained ground as more undecided voters make up their minds ahead of the Oct. 5 election, according to a poll published on Thursday.

Voter support for Rousseff rose to 40 percent in May from 37 percent in a previous poll in April, the local IBOPE polling firm said.

Her main rival, Aécio Neves of the centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party, rose to 20 percent from 14 percent in April, while Eduardo Campos, the candidate of the Brazilian Socialist Party, advanced to 11 percent from 6 percent the month before. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish)