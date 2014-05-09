Brazil's Rousseff drops in new election poll, rivals gain

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Support for President Dilma Rousseff among Brazilian voters has fallen and her main rivals have advanced, reducing her chances of an outright win in the Oct. 5 election, a new poll by Datafolha showed on Friday.

The poll showed support for Rousseff slipped one percentage point to 37 percent, while Aecio Neves grew four points to 20 percent and Eduardo Campos increased one point to 11 percent, compared with its poll in April, Datafolha said.

The latest poll was conducted on May 7 and 8.

The margin of error of the poll was plus or minus two percentage points.