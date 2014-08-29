FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil opposition candidate Silva says recession a big worry
August 29, 2014

Brazil opposition candidate Silva says recession a big worry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Opposition presidential candidate Marina Silva said on Friday that Brazil’s recession is very worrying and her government would work to restore the credibility of the country’s policies to recover investment and growth.

The Brazilian economy fell into recession in the first half of the year, a heavy blow for President Dilma Rousseff’s already diminishing hopes for re-election in October.

She spoke to reporters after launching her government program, which focuses on economic policies to restore growth after three years of lackluster performance.

Silva, a former environment minister, threatens to unseat Rousseff and end 12 years of rule by the leftist Workers’ Party. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brasilia newsroom. Editing by Andre Grenon)

