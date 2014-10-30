FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil power-grid operator sees below average Nov rains -source
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil power-grid operator sees below average Nov rains -source

Rodrigo Viga Gaier

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s power grid operator, the ONS, expects below-average rainfall in Brazil’s main industrial and agricultural regions in November, a situation likely to extend a fierce drought and reduce water levels at hydro dams to record lows, a source with direct knowledge of ONS thinking told Reuters on Thursday.

Rainfall in Brazil’s Southeast and Central West Region, the ONS’s largest and most important electricity generation and consumption area, is likely to be 62 to 65 percent of average in the month, said the source, who requested anonymity for lack of permission to speak with the press.

Rainfall, usually spurred by the impact of the El Nino weather effect now present in the Pacific Ocean, will be weaker than normal, though it is expected to pick up by January, the ONS said, according to the source.

Water levels in Brazil’s Southeast-Central West hydro dams are expected to slip to a record-low 17 percent in November while levels in Brazil’s Northeast are expected to fall to 12 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
