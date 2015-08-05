FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletronuclear CEO steps down amid scandal, probe
August 5, 2015

Brazil's Eletronuclear CEO steps down amid scandal, probe

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - State power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA said on Wednesday that the chief executive officer of its nuclear power unit, Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, stepped down days after being detained over accusations that he has been involved in a corruption scandal.

Pinheiro da Silva had asked the utility, known as Eletrobras, for a leave of absence from the post of CEO of Eletronuclear before being jailed. Pedro José Diniz de Figueiredo, currently chief operating officer at Eletronuclear, will replace Pinheiro da Silva on an acting basis. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

