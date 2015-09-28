FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras suspends contract with builder of nuclear plant
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 28, 2015

Brazil's Eletrobras suspends contract with builder of nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run utility Eletrobras said on Monday it has suspended for 90 days its contract with Andrade Gutierrez for work on the Angra 3 nuclear reactor, citing an "exceptional situation."

Prosecutors allege that the price-fixing and bribery scheme that existed at state-run oil company Petrobras extended to Eletrobras and the Angra nuclear plant.

Andrade Gutierrez is one of two dozen construction companies being investigated as part of the corruption scandal at Petrobras. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)

