FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Eletrobras asks for more time to file 20-F form
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Eletrobras asks for more time to file 20-F form

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run electric utility Eletrobras said on Tuesday it had asked for more time to file its annual 2014 20-F form to U.S. regulators as its lawyers probe for potential corruption losses.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, said it would not be able to file the form by Nov. 18 because the independent investigation was not finished. If granted, this would be Eletrobras’ third extension on the form, which was due on April 30.

The commission hired by Eletrobras is studying three Amazonian dam projects and a nuclear power plant, two sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters recently. It is looking at everything from how construction contracts on the projects were awarded to heavy cost overruns.

The commission aims to complete its review this year and may recommend a write-off, one of the sources said.

Eletrobras hired U.S.-based law firm Hogan Lovells in June to assess possible graft involving Eletrobras and private construction firms and later appointed Brazilian firms WFaria Advogados and R. Amaral to evaluate any violations of Brazilian law, as well as three independent commissioners. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.