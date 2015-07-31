FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Eletrobras executives request leave during graft probe
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eletrobras executives request leave during graft probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of investigation)

By Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Two senior executives at Brazil’s state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA told Reuters on Friday that they had requested leave as a corruption investigation sweeps the country’s largest electric utility.

Valter Cardeal, head of generation at the holding company known as Eletrobras, and Adhemar Palocci, head of planning and engineering at the Eletronuclear unit, denied reports of their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme at the company.

On Tuesday, Brazilian police arrested two executives involved in building a nuclear power plant for Eletrobras, pulling the utility into a corruption scandal that has engulfed state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

“Operation Radioactivity” has focused on the Eletronuclear division, which is building a third nuclear-power reactor at Angra dos Reis, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Rio de Janeiro.

“We want to let the internal investigation run its course without disruptions,” said Palocci, brother of the former finance minister, Antonio Palocci, who served as chief of staff to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Law firm Hogan Lovells is expected to wrap up its internal probe for Eletrobras in October. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.