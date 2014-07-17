FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer sees China demand for executive jets recovering
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Embraer sees China demand for executive jets recovering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - China’s demand for executive jets is stabilizing after it weakened earlier in the year and should recover with more force in the future, the chief executive officer of Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Thursday.

CEO Frederico Curado told Reuters in Brasilia that demand for those jets in China had grown too rapidly in the last three years.

“I think that now we will have more stability and in the medium-to-long term it (demand) will grow firmer because we are amidst an adjustment in cargo capacity,” Curado said after the presidents of China and Brazil signed a raft of agreements to deepen commercial ties.

As part of the pacts Embraer agreed to sell 60 E-190 commercial passenger jets to China in a deal worth $3.2 billion at list price. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
