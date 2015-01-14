FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil's Embraer expects negative cash flow in 2014
January 14, 2015

CORRECTED-Brazil's Embraer expects negative cash flow in 2014

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Embraer expects negative free cash flow in 2014, not this year)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday its free cash flow turned negative in 2014 as some clients extended payment due dates.

In a securities filing, the São José dos Campos, Brazil-based company said it expects a negative free cash flow of about $400 million for the full year of 2014, versus the slightly positive figure it had estimated nearly a year ago. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Larry King)

