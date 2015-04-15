Brazil frees up $39 mln owed to planemaker Embraer

April 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government freed up about 120 million reais ($39 million) of a debt owed to planemaker Embraer SA, Defense Minister Jacques Wagner said on Wednesday.

The payment date for the remainder of the debt with Embraer, which ranges between 600 million reais and 700 million reais, has not been decided and depends on an ongoing government budget reduction plan, Wagner added. He noted that the government is asking Saab AB to lend 10 fighter jets to help security for the 2016 Olympics that will take place in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)