Brazil's Embraer still seeing business jet cancellations - CEO
September 25, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Brazil's Embraer still seeing business jet cancellations - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer is still seeing some cancellations of business jet orders and expects the sector to take a few more years for orders to return to 2007-2008 levels, chief executive Frederico Curado told Reuters on Tuesday.

Embraer aims to book new orders for as many commercial aircraft as it delivers this year but the company was struggling to keep its order backlog stable, said Curado, who was speaking on the sidelines of a conference at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
