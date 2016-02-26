Brazil's regulator favors market solution to Abengoa crisis

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil’s electricity regulator Romeu Rufino told Reuters on Friday he favors a market solution to the crisis of embattled Spanish multinational Abengoa SA, but the government does not rule out taking back its concessions.

Brazilian media reported earlier this month that the government was considering the option of intervening in the indebted energy firm after the company failed to honor 375 million reais it owed to investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)