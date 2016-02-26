FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's regulator favors market solution to Abengoa crisis
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 26, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's regulator favors market solution to Abengoa crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil’s electricity regulator Romeu Rufino told Reuters on Friday he favors a market solution to the crisis of embattled Spanish multinational Abengoa SA, but the government does not rule out taking back its concessions.

Brazilian media reported earlier this month that the government was considering the option of intervening in the indebted energy firm after the company failed to honor 375 million reais it owed to investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.