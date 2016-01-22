FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Brazil seeks buyers for abandoned Abengoa transmission, wind projects
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Brazil seeks buyers for abandoned Abengoa transmission, wind projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in headline)

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mines and Energy Ministry said on Friday it has held talks this month with various investors in the transmission line and wind sectors to feel out potential interest in taking over local projects abandoned by Spain’s financially distressed Abengoa SA .

The ministry told Reuters it had met with executives from local and international energy firms including Spain’s Cymimasa and Elecnor, China State Grid and Brazil’s Engevix and Alupar. It also met with wind investors from Italy’s Enel Green Power and local firm Casa dos Ventos. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.