REFILE-Brazil seeks buyers for abandoned Abengoa transmission, wind projects

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mines and Energy Ministry said on Friday it has held talks this month with various investors in the transmission line and wind sectors to feel out potential interest in taking over local projects abandoned by Spain’s financially distressed Abengoa SA .

The ministry told Reuters it had met with executives from local and international energy firms including Spain’s Cymimasa and Elecnor, China State Grid and Brazil’s Engevix and Alupar. It also met with wind investors from Italy’s Enel Green Power and local firm Casa dos Ventos. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)