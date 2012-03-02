Brazil's sugarcane electricity faces brownout on cost

* Cane-fueled power loses appeal as wind power gets cheaper

* Wind power is gaining share in Brazil energy market

* Greener cane power still unable to displace fossil fuels

* Electricity a key source of extra revenue for cane mills

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Sugarcane-based electricity generation projects in Brazil are being blown out of the water by wind power and other lower-cost energy alternatives, slowing ambitions to expand one of Brazil’s largest potential new sources of clean energy, experts said.

The world’s No. 1 sugar producer and No. 2 ethanol maker amasses 140 million tonnes a year of bagasse from crushed cane, some of which is burnt in high-efficiency boilers to crank generators supplying a hitherto growing share of Brazil’s power.

The sugarcane industry estimates bagasse could generate 15,300 megawatts (MW) of electricity by 2020, roughly the entire annual needs of Ecuador and about a fifth of its own -- but only if it can be made competitive with cheaper wind and natural gas.

Signs of a brownout in bagasse-derived electricity emerged last August when bagasse-based projects mustered only a 4 percent share in the 2,744 MW of long-term power supply contracts sold at a government-run auction.

Natural gas projects claimed 56 percent, wind power 27 and hydroelectricity, which is Brazil’s single most important source of power, 14 percent. Biomass power developers took the hint - only 23 bagasse power projects are registered for the next power auction on March 22, compared with 81 hopefuls last August.

(Graphic on Brazil’s power generation by source:

link.reuters.com/xuq86s )

“The rule is to buy at the lowest price, no matter the cost differences among the sources,” Zilmar Jose de Souza from Brazilian thinktank Fundacao Getulio Vargas and bioelectricity specialist for Sugarcane Industry Association (UNICA).

He said tax breaks benefitting other energy sources and rising costs for manufacturing of generation equipment for bagasse systems exacerbated by the strengthening local currency, left it more costly than wind, hydroelectric and natural gas.

De Souza advocates government measures such as tax breaks on equipment to make biomass more competitive especially versus fossil fuels, favoritism he believes is justified because of the renewable fuel’s green credentials.

Bioelectricity units are an important source of steady extra revenue for cane mills in Brazil whose revenues are subject to the undulations of sugar and ethanol prices. And much of the bagasse mountain has to be disposed of by burning to make space at mills, whether or not there are power-generating facilities.

WIND PICKS UP

While biomass struggles, wind power has made huge strides as costs fall. The sector grew 72 percent in 2011 alone, reaching 1,325 MW. Considering contracts already won in recent auctions, wind in Brazil will reach 5,142 MW by the end of 2013 and 8,047 MW in 2016.

“Brazil is privileged with wind with a capacity factor that is at least double that of traditional countries in the industry such as Germany or Denmark,” Pedro Perrelli, executive director at Brazilian Wind Power Association (Abeolica), said.

“With (comparatively) higher productivity on wind farms, the investor is able to receive a return on his investment in an satisfactory period,” he said.

Perrelli said the falling cost of wind turbines in the last few years helped cut the cost of new wind farms. The government also offered special credit lines to wind power in its infancy and it can now compete with gas-fired power plants.

Cane mills hoping the government will offer a foot up to do the same for biomass power look set for disappointment.

The Energy Ministry’s alternative energy coordinator Roberto Meira Jr, said there were no stimulus measures in the pipeline and efficiency and value for money were top priority in power.

“Through the auctions the government seeks to diversify the matrix and promote competition among players, aiming to reach the lowest cost possible for energy,” Meira said. “There is no preference in terms of source, but of course, if the biomass sector is having problems we should take a look,” he said.

Unica’s Souza lamented how the recently announced Climate Fund, from the country’s development bank BNDES, omitted financing for cane bagasse projects to privilege other nascent energy sources that have shown potential.

“This ends up harming (biomass projects). We will have to compete in the auctions with sources that have more competitive financing tools,” he said. (Editing by Peter Murphy and Marguerita Choy)