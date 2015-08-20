Brazil wants to compensate hydroelectric operators for drought

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s electricity regulator Aneel wants drought-struck hydroelectric dam operators to receive 10.3 billion reais ($3 billion) as compensation for a deficit in their delivery of energy in recent years, a director of the agency said on Thursday.

Director Tiago de Barros Correia said the regulator will require that the dam operators reduce the price of energy they produce by 10 percent in exchange for the compensation.