Brazil sees no domestic fuel price hike in 2012
June 13, 2012 / 4:12 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil sees no domestic fuel price hike in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - There is no chance of Brazil raising domestic fuel prices this year, given the recent drop in international crude prices, Energy Minister Edison Lobao told reporters on Wednesday.

The gap between global fuel prices and government-controlled prices in the Brazilian market has led to losses at the refining division of state-led oil company Petrobras. Lobao also dismissed the possibility of scrapping local content requirements for capital spending by Petrobras. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by David Gregorio)

