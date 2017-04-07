FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Brazil court suspends Belo Monte dam operating license over sanitation
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil court suspends Belo Monte dam operating license over sanitation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - A federal court in Brazil suspended the operating license of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam on environmental grounds, according to a statement late on Thursday from federal prosecutors in the state of Pará.

The dam's operating consortium Norte Energia SA, led by state-controlled energy group Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , or Eletrobras, must complete basic sanitation works in the city of Altamira before filling the dam's reservoir, the prosecutors said.

The sanitation work was a condition for Brazil environmental agency Ibama licensing the 11,233-megawatt Belo Monte dam, which has drawn controversy for its impact on the native communities along a tributary of the Amazon river.

Norte Energia SA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

