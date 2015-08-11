Brazil to contract $53 bln for energy sector by 2018

BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government plans to sign contracts worth 186 billion reais ($53 billion) for energy generation and transmission between August 2015 and December 2018, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investment plan includes auctions for 37,600 kilometers of transmission lines. Hydroelectric dams should account for 11,000 megawatts of plans to generate between 25,000 and 31,500 megawatts of energy, the statement said.