FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil power clearing house suspends energy contract settlement
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil power clearing house suspends energy contract settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s CCEE electrical power market clearing house on Monday said it suspended the payment of credits for short-term power deals for September scheduled for liquidation on Tuesday.

The suspension was made in response to court injunctions. A statement from the CCEE did not say when or why the injunctions were put in place.

However, earlier on Monday the CCEE and Brazil’s electrical power regulator ANEEL told Reuters that the clearing would happen as planned even though power users had received injunctions allowing them to withhold payment.

Power shortages caused by drought and delays in expansion of the country’s generation and distribution systems have caused spot-market power rates to soar. Meanwhile many utilities were contractually obliged to sell the power bought on the spot market at a loss.

Without special loans and payment extensions arranged by Brazil’s government, the CCEE and regulators, much of the electricity system would be bankrupt. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.