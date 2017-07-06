BOCA DO ACRE, BRAZIL July 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
F or a farmer in Brazil's Amazon, Manoel Freire Camurca was doing
pretty well for himself until a local power broker burned down
his house and took the surrounding fields he had poured his life
into.
Camurca's eviction eight months ago happened as officials
were finalising his claim to 500 hectares of land in
southwestern Amazonas state where he had spent nearly three
decades growing corn, sugar and beans.
"I lost everything," 61-year-old Camurca told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation, wiping away tears.
"I went into town and when I came back everything was burned
and destroyed."
Half a dozen other small farmers in his village suffered the
same fate after a large rancher said he was the rightful owner
of the land.
Camurca's story highlights an increasingly violent
environment in parts of rural Brazil which government officials
say is fuelled by unclear property title deeds, local corruption
and a system where competing state agencies work on land
regularisation.
'DEATH IN THE COUNTRYSIDE'
At least 36 people died in land conflicts in the first five
months of this year, according to the Brazil-based Pastoral Land
Commission watchdog.
One government official said 2017 had so far been the most
violent year for land fights this century.
"Land conflicts in the Amazon have gotten worse," said
Ronaldo Santos, an official with the National Institute of
Colonisation and Agrarian Reform (INCRA), a government body
responsible for managing and demarcating rural land.
"Big farm operators have the power to dispense injustice,"
Santos told the Thomson Reuters Foundation following a public
meeting with hundreds of angry farmers embroiled in land
conflicts in Amazonas in northwestern Brazil.
"We have assassinations and death in the countryside."
CONFLICTING TITLES
Recent violence has led officials from different government
agencies and privately owned land registration agents known as
cartorios to trade blame over who is responsible for the
conflicts.
Across Brazil, land must be registered by cartorios. They
maintain property records and transfer deeds in specific
regions. There is no single, centralised system for checking who
owns what nationwide.
Inherited from Portuguese colonialists, the cartorio system
is confusing and widely abused by wealthy land owners,
government officials told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
They said unclear property ownership makes it easier for
large ranchers to displace small farmers like Camurca.
"The cartorios hold the biggest responsibility for
legalising grilagem (land grabs)," said Miguel Emile, a senior
official with Terra Legal, a government programme for
regularising small farmers' land titles in the Amazon.
There are an estimated 5 million landless families in
Brazil, according to a 2016 Canadian study. Government officials
say they are working to speed-up property allocations for the
rural poor who often live on land they do not formally own.
But even lands demarcated and distributed by government
officials from INCRA and Terra Legal must be registered at
private cartorios to be fully legal, Emile said.
Small farmers often cannot afford cartorio services, he
said, and the system itself faces widespread abuse.
Wealthy ranchers can bribe cartorios to register someone
else's land, Emile told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
A common scam involves elites legally buying a small piece
of property and then having a cartorio register a far larger
surrounding area in their name, he said.
As a result of this type of fraud in Para, a neighboring
Amazon state, four times more land has been privately registered
than the state's total area, said Jeremy Campbell, an expert
on land rights in Brazil at Roger Williams University in the
United States.
TRADING BLAME
Cartorios, however, say they are not responsible for most of
the problem, blaming government agencies for weak Amazon
property rights and the resulting violence.
"Grilagem is not done by cartorios," said one cartorio in
Amazonas who spoke on condition of anonymity.
His office, which is responsible for maintaining local land
records, is full of yellowed, time-worn books of property deeds,
along with some digitised documents.
Corruption in government agencies, including INCRA, is a
major driver of land scams, the cartorio said, as property
owners can bribe officials to hand them swaths of state land.
The government is moving to geocode new property
registrations so the land is digitally registered through
satellite maps but this process has been slow, he added.
PROVING OWNERSHIP
Forced evictions in Camurca's village of Bom Lugar in Boca
do Acre municipality exemplify the problems with Brazil's rural
property system.
INCRA had provided Camurca with a certification of
possession, known locally as a "posse title". But the
farmer said he couldn't register this as a formal title with a
cartorio as the process of property demarcation had not been
finalised.
This meant that despite a government agency granting
Camurca rights to the land where he had lived since 1988 he
still did not formally own it.
The rancher who Camurca says was behind the burning of his
house could not be reached for comment.
The federal prosecutor for Amazonas state said he was
investigating house burnings and displacement across Boca do
Acre.
Amazonas senior security official, Sergio Fontes, said the
violence affecting Camurca and thousands of others across
Brazil's largest state was due to poor management by officials.
"INCRA should resolve the farmers' disputes with ranchers
before distributing lands, otherwise all these problems happen,"
Fontes told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"(Officials) have to take responsibility for who was placed
there."
Travel support for this story was provided by the Society of
Environmental Journalists (SEJ).
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault @chrisarsenaul, Editing by Emma
Batha. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)