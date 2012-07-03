Equatorial could spend $500 mln on Celpa-report

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity utility Equatorial Energia could inject up to 1 billion reais ($500 million) into debt-laden power distributor and bid target Celpa, a regional government news agency reported on Tuesday citing a company presentation.

In the presentation to the governor of the Para state, Equatorial Chief Executive Firmino Sampaio said the cash would help Celpa “regain its course and resume the good services it provided to the state,” according to a report by the Para news agency.

Equatorial has placed a formal bid for control of Celpa. Under terms of the proposal, Equatorial has exclusive rights to negotiate a deal with Celpa’s majority shareholder, Grupo Rede Energia.

Celpa, which serves the northern state of Para, filed for bankruptcy protection in February, citing a deterioration in its finances.

Equatorial’s press office declined to comment on the report, which was published in the Para government website.