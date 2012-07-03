FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equatorial could spend $500 mln on Celpa-report
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 11:48 PM / 5 years ago

Equatorial could spend $500 mln on Celpa-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity utility Equatorial Energia could inject up to 1 billion reais ($500 million) into debt-laden power distributor and bid target Celpa, a regional government news agency reported on Tuesday citing a company presentation.

In the presentation to the governor of the Para state, Equatorial Chief Executive Firmino Sampaio said the cash would help Celpa “regain its course and resume the good services it provided to the state,” according to a report by the Para news agency.

Equatorial has placed a formal bid for control of Celpa. Under terms of the proposal, Equatorial has exclusive rights to negotiate a deal with Celpa’s majority shareholder, Grupo Rede Energia.

Celpa, which serves the northern state of Para, filed for bankruptcy protection in February, citing a deterioration in its finances.

Equatorial’s press office declined to comment on the report, which was published in the Para government website.

$1 = 2.0017 Brazilian reais Reporting By Anna Flavia Rochas, Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.