Brazil may boost ethanol in gasoline if stocks rise-minister
#Energy
July 9, 2012 / 3:42 PM / in 5 years

Brazil may boost ethanol in gasoline if stocks rise-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sugarcane must rise to boost ethanol blend - Lobao

* Fuel price increases always under review - minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil may raise the amount of ethanol in the country’s gasoline blend to 25 percent from 20 percent if the production of sugarcane, the country’s main feedstock for the biofuel, improves, Brazilian Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Rio de Janeiro, he also said the country’s gasoline and diesel prices are always under review. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

