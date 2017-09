SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main Port of Santos is forecast to surpass record exports of 114 million tonnes set in 2013 by the end of this year, as the real’s depreciation against the dollar sparks sales of local goods abroad, the state-run company Codesp that manages the port said on Monday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)