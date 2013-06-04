FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to boost farm budget by 18 pct to $64 bln - minister
June 4, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Brazil to boost farm budget by 18 pct to $64 bln - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s farm budget will rise 18 percent to 136 billion reais ($64 billion) from last season, as the government splurges on subsidized credit for new silos and warehouses as Latin America’s agricultural heavy-weight tries to make up for its poor infrastructure.

Agriculture Minister Antonio Andrade said on Tuesday the government would offer 25 billion reais in financing at special rates for the construction of new warehouses for the coming July-June season, after Brazil harvests record soybean and corn crops this season.

The minister said interest rates for loans made under the budget would average 5.5 percent annually, a figure reported by Reuters on Friday, while financing for investments in farm equipment, irrigation and storage would enjoy rates of 3.5 percent a year. (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

