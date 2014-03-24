FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Febraban nominates Murilo Portugal for second term
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 24, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Febraban nominates Murilo Portugal for second term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Febraban, the lobbying group representing Brazilian banks, nominated Murilo Portugal as executive president for a second term, according to a statement on Monday.

The Sao Paulo-based group will hold a vote to elect its president on March 31, a move that is usually seen as ceremonial.

The re-election of Portugal, a former finance ministry official, was formally proposed by Febraban’s board, which is presided over by Roberto Setubal, chief executive officer of Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

During his first, three-year term, Portugal and Febraban faced strong criticism from government officials because of the group’s stance over the implementation of a government-sponsored reduction in lending interest rates and the use of a privately-owned deposit guarantee fund to bail out failed banks.

Yet, his prestige within the government has been on the rise in recent months. Portugal will meet President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.