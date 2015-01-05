FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Credit Suisse, Itaú BBA top Brazil M&A rankings in 2014
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Credit Suisse, Itaú BBA top Brazil M&A rankings in 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Companies announced $77.07 billion worth of
corporate takeovers in Brazil last year, the largest amount since 2011, a
Thomson Reuters report on M&A activity showed on Monday. Some 553 deals were
announced last year, down from 633 in 2013, according to the report.
    M&A activity should gain steam in coming months as a slumping currency and
lower asset prices prompted foreign companies and investment funds to spend
$33.1 billion on takeovers in Latin America's largest economy last quarter. 
    (For a story on Thomson Reuters' M&A rankings for Brazil in terms of deal
value and number of deals last year, click on )  
          
 RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET:
        FINANCIAL ADVISER     VALUE OF DEALS    VALUE OF DEALS    PRIOR
                                  (2014)            (2013)        YEAR'S
                                                                 RANKING
  1   Credit Suisse Group AG    $35.046 bln      $18.798 bln        5
  2    Grupo BTG Pactual SA     $30.221 bln      $31.381 bln        1
  3         Rothschild          $29.231 bln       $8.492 bln        16
  4          Itaú BBA           $27.661 bln      $14.794 bln        11
  5     Goldman Sachs & Co      $27.166 bln       $8.594 bln        13
  6         Lazard Ltd          $23.635 bln      $568.78 mln        23
  7    Morgan Stanley & Co      $23.404 bln       $4.176 bln        2
  8    JPMorgan Chase & Co      $23.123 bln       $1.787 bln        19
  8      Deutsche Bank AG       $22.063 bln       $4.740 bln        15
 10      Bank of America        $16.362 bln      $19.349 bln        4
          Merrill Lynch                                          
              TOTAL             $77.065 bln      $72.039 bln        -
  NUMBER OF DEALS:
         FINANCIAL ADVISER     NUMBER OF DEALS   NUMBER OF DEALS   PRIOR
                                    (2014)           (2013)        YEAR'S
                                                                  RANKING
  1          Itaú BBA                 82               46            2
  2    Grupo BTG Pactual SA           39               47            1
  3   Credit Suisse Group AG          23               29            3
  4     Banco Santander SA            22               13            6
  5         Rothschild                21               12            7
  6         G5 Evercore               17                2            24
  7     Banco Bradesco BBI            14               23            4
  8   Goldman Sachs Group Inc         13               12            7
  9     Morgan Stanley & Co           12               14            5
 10   Bank of America Merrill         11               10            10
               Lynch                                              
               TOTAL                 553               633           -
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
