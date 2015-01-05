TABLE-Credit Suisse, Itaú BBA top Brazil M&A rankings in 2014

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Companies announced $77.07 billion worth of corporate takeovers in Brazil last year, the largest amount since 2011, a Thomson Reuters report on M&A activity showed on Monday. Some 553 deals were announced last year, down from 633 in 2013, according to the report. M&A activity should gain steam in coming months as a slumping currency and lower asset prices prompted foreign companies and investment funds to spend $33.1 billion on takeovers in Latin America's largest economy last quarter. (For a story on Thomson Reuters' M&A rankings for Brazil in terms of deal value and number of deals last year, click on ) RANKING VALUE, INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET: FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE OF DEALS VALUE OF DEALS PRIOR (2014) (2013) YEAR'S RANKING 1 Credit Suisse Group AG $35.046 bln $18.798 bln 5 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $30.221 bln $31.381 bln 1 3 Rothschild $29.231 bln $8.492 bln 16 4 Itaú BBA $27.661 bln $14.794 bln 11 5 Goldman Sachs & Co $27.166 bln $8.594 bln 13 6 Lazard Ltd $23.635 bln $568.78 mln 23 7 Morgan Stanley & Co $23.404 bln $4.176 bln 2 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co $23.123 bln $1.787 bln 19 8 Deutsche Bank AG $22.063 bln $4.740 bln 15 10 Bank of America $16.362 bln $19.349 bln 4 Merrill Lynch TOTAL $77.065 bln $72.039 bln - NUMBER OF DEALS: FINANCIAL ADVISER NUMBER OF DEALS NUMBER OF DEALS PRIOR (2014) (2013) YEAR'S RANKING 1 Itaú BBA 82 46 2 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 39 47 1 3 Credit Suisse Group AG 23 29 3 4 Banco Santander SA 22 13 6 5 Rothschild 21 12 7 6 G5 Evercore 17 2 24 7 Banco Bradesco BBI 14 23 4 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc 13 12 7 9 Morgan Stanley & Co 12 14 5 10 Bank of America Merrill 11 10 10 Lynch TOTAL 553 633 - (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)