Brazil Congress puts off until Wednesday vote on fiscal vetoes
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil Congress puts off until Wednesday vote on fiscal vetoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Congress postponed until Wednesday voting on whether to uphold or overrule President Dilma Rousseff’s vetoes of two bills that would raise government spending in coming years, congressional officials said on Tuesday.

The vetoes are crucial for Rousseff’s effort to balance Brazil’s overdrawn fiscal accounts and their fate will be an important first test of her attempt to muster more support in Congress through last week’s cabinet reshuffle.

$1 = 3.8462 Brazilian reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio

