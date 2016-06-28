FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't posts deficit of 15.5 bln reais for May
June 28, 2016

Brazil central gov't posts deficit of 15.5 bln reais for May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government on Tuesday posted a primary budget deficit of 15.494 billion reais ($4.68 billion) for May, slightly better than the market expected.

In April, the central government recorded a surplus of 9.751 billion reais.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to show a deficit of 17 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.

$1 = 3.3120 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

