Brazil central gov't posts deficit of 15.5 bln reais for May

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government on Tuesday posted a primary budget deficit of 15.494 billion reais ($4.68 billion) for May, slightly better than the market expected.

In April, the central government recorded a surplus of 9.751 billion reais.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to show a deficit of 17 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.