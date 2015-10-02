FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff bars government repayment delays to banks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff bars government repayment delays to banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday barred government delays in repaying banks, ahead of a court decision on such delays last year, which could potentially serve as grounds for her impeachment.

The presidential decree, published in the official gazette, bans government delays of over five days in meeting payments on loans from financial institutions.

The decree comes as Rousseff faces potential impeachment on accusations that she broke the nation’s fiscal responsibility law by systematically delaying repayments to Brazilian lenders for advancing money to pay for social programs such as unemployment insurance.

The delay in repayments resulted in the nation’s fiscal account appearing to be healthier than it was ahead of the 2014 presidential election.

The federal accounts tribunal, known in Portuguese as TCU, is expected to decide next week on whether to reject or approve Rousseff’s handling of the public accounts last year.

The government has denied any irregularities, arguing that it followed the law in its accounting practices.

Reporting by Brazil newsroom; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.