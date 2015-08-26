FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil expects to raise nearly $500 mln from property sales
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil expects to raise nearly $500 mln from property sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects to raise more than 1.7 billion reais ($472 million) through the sale of state-owned properties, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Wednesday.

The sales are part of President Dilma Rousseff’s effort to find new sources of revenue to shore up the federal budget and fend off a sovereign credit rating downgrade.

The auctions will begin with 20 properties this year, Barbosa told journalists, and 119 more could be auctioned in 2016, depending on market conditions.

Some of the money from those sales will go to constructing government buildings to save paying rent, he added.

$1 = 3.60 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
