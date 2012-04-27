FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Brazil posts 10.4 bln reais March primary surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 10.442 billion reais in March, the central bank said on Friday.

In the 12 months through March, the primary surplus - which excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 3.22 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.33 percent in February.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.

