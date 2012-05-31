UPDATE 2-Brazil April primary surplus shrinks from year ago

* Gov’t meets 43 pct of surplus target so far this year

* Rousseff aims to raise public investment in H2

* Debt-to-GDP ratio in April the lowest on record

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s primary budget surplus fell in April from the same month a year ago, official data showed on Thursday, raising doubts whether the government can meet its fiscal target this year as a weak economy hits revenues.

Brazil had a consolidated primary budget surplus of 14.240 billion reais ($7.04 billion)in April, the central bank said.

The result was lower than the median market forecast of 16.6 billion reais and the 20.29 billion surplus posted in the same month last year.

“The frustrating recovery of local activity... has been reflected in the evolution of revenues,” LCA Consultores said in a note to clients. “It seems probable that the primary surplus will end the year closer to 2.5 percent (of GDP) than to the 3 percent we currently project.”

President Dilma Rousseff has vowed to meet a surplus target of 139.8 billion reais or about 3.11 percent of GDP this year as part of an effort to allow the central bank to lower some of the world’s highest interest rates.

In the first four months of the year, the government has met 43 percent of its primary surplus target.

But Rousseff is demanding government ministries and state-run companies step up spending in the second half of the year to support an economy that has flirted with recession since mid-2011.

A flurry of monetary and fiscal stimuli has so far failed to jump-start the world’s No 6 economy. The central bank on Wednesday slashed its benchmark rate to an all-time low of 8.50 percent.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.

In the 12 months through April, the primary surplus, excluding debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 3.11 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.22 percent in March.

The overall budget balance, which includes interest payments, had a deficit of 2.984 billion reais in April.

Public sector debt was equal to 35.7 percent of GDP in April, the lowest monthly mark since the bank started to collect data. A bank official said the debt-to-GDP ratio will likely shrink further to 34.8 percent in May.