UPDATE 2-Brazil July primary surplus shrinks from year ago

* Primary surplus jumps in July from June on dividends

* July surplus lower than previous year as tax revenues fall

* Shrinking surplus casts shadow over 2012 primary target

By Luciana Otoni and Tiago Pariz

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s primary budget surplus rose in July from June, but shrank sharply from a year ago as a slowing economy curbed tax collection, raising the specter of the government failing to achieve its fiscal target this year.

Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 5.570 billion reais ($2.72 trillion)in July, the central bank said on Friday, above the 2.794 billion reais registered in June. The primary surplus was 13.78 billion reais in July of 2011.

The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country’s ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditure, before interest payments are taken into account.

A shrinking primary surplus has raised doubts on whether the government can hit its surplus target this year, which is an indicator of how much the government is saving to keep inflation at bay and allow the central bank to cut interest rates.

But Finance Minister Guido Mantega said later on Friday that the raft of tax breaks will not compromise the government’s fiscal target this year.

The fall in the surplus also reflects the weak state of the Brazilian economy, which has dragged down the government’s tax intake from last year.

Brazil’s economy disappointed again in the second quarter with growth of just 0.4 percent compared with the first quarter, official data showed on Friday.

To make up for that lost tax revenue, the government is moving to increase its intake of dividends from state-owned companies like the country’s massive development bank BNDES.

The head of the Brazilian Treasury Arno Augustin said earlier this week that the government is sticking to its 2012 estimate for dividend transfers at 26.5 billion reais despite weaker results from some state-run enterprises. State-owned oil giant Petrobras posted its first quarterly loss in more than 13 years in the second quarter.

A recovering economy should boost tax revenues in the second half of the year to help the government achieve its primary surplus target, Augustin said.

Still, he acknowledged that the government’s top priority now is to stimulate the sluggish economy via counter-cyclical measures even if that reduces tax revenues further.

The government on Wednesday unveiled stimulus measures to bolster investment and consumption. That extra stimulus will cost the government 5.5 billion reais in tax revenues between 2012 and 2013.

The measure were the latest in a string of similar stimulus packages that aim to bolster an economy that has nearly grounded to a halt since 2011 on a weaker local industry and anemic investment.

President Dilma Rousseff has vowed to maintain fiscal discipline despite the slowdown. She has resisted pressure from thousands of striking public employees to raise salaries, forcing them to take more moderate wage hikes.

The government targets a primary surplus of 3.1 percent of gross domestic product this year, or about 139 billion reais.

In the 12 months through July, the primary surplus, which excludes debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 2.51 percent of gross domestic product, down from 2.71 percent in June.

The government central primary budget surplus more than tripled to 3.98 billion reais in July from June, according to government data released on Wednesday.