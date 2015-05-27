FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch warns of weak economic indicators in Brazil
May 27, 2015

Fitch warns of weak economic indicators in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - A Fitch Ratings’ director warned on Wednesday that economic indicators in Brazil are worse than those in countries with similar ratings.

Speaking at an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Sao Paulo chapter, Fitch managing director Rafael Guedes highlighted recent signs of weakness in foreign trade data as a concern for the economy as it heads towards a likely recession.

Fitch currently has negative outlook on Brazil’s BBB credit rating, which suggests a downgrade is possible within the next 12 to 18 months.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves

