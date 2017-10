SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency, the real, weakened 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Monday to its lowest level in two months, after the government further extended the scope of a tax on foreign borrowing.

At 9:45 a.m. (1245 GMT) the real weakened 1.04 percent to a bid price of 1.8023 to the dollar. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)