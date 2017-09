SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s real weakened more than 4 percent to the dollar, while the stock exchange slipped more than 3 percent after the acting speaker of Brazil’s lower house said he is annulling a vote for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff on Monday.

Interest rate futures rose more than 0.50 points also. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)