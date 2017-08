SAO PAULO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real strengthened 21.5 percent in 2016, the most in seven years, boosted by hopes that centre-right President Michel Temer would curb public spending following the ouster of his leftist predecessor Dilma Rousseff.

The real closed 1 percent higher on Thursday at 3.2492 reais. Its gains in 2016 snapped a five-year losing streak. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Claudia Violante; Editing by Daniel Flynn)