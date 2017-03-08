FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 2-Brazil government denies report on forex tax increase
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 7:20 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 2-Brazil government denies report on forex tax increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds denial from finance minister)

By Bruno Federowski

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank and finance minister denied on Wednesday a report that the government could raise taxes on foreign exchange transactions to help reach this year's fiscal target.

Bloomberg News had reported the move was "among the options being considered" by the Brazilian government to meet its fiscal target, citing a source with direct knowledge of the issue.

Asked about the report, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said the government was not considering changes to the so-called IOF tax on foreign currency transactions. A spokesman for the central bank also denied the report.

Brazil's currency, the real, weakened as much as 1.9 percent to a session low of 3.1806 per U.S. dollar after the report. It later pared losses to 1.4 percent, in line with other emerging market currencies such as the Colombian peso.

Strong U.S. jobs data on Wednesday strengthened bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next week, threatening to lure capital away from higher yielding Latin American assets.

Meirelles said on Tuesday that Brazil could raise taxes or further cut spending if necessary. He said there was no chance of revising the 143.1 billion reais ($45.3 billion) primary deficit goal, which excludes interest payments.

Brazil last raised the IOF financial tax on the purchase of foreign currencies in cash in May to 1.1 percent.

$1 = 3.16 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia; Editing by Richard Chang and Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.