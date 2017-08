BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's real weakened more than 2 pct against the U.S. dollar on Friday, tracking a global market rout following the British vote to leave the European Union.

The Brazilian currency traded 2.5 percent down at 3.4252 reais per dollar minutes after the opening. Yields on interest rate futures were sharply up <0#2DIJ:>. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)