Brazil real extends slump despite increased intervention

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened 3 percent in early trading on Friday even after the central bank stepped up currency interventions amid lingering concerns related to the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President this week.

The real reached 3.47 reais, the weakest level since mid-June, extending losses to nearly 9 percent in three days. The central bank plans to sell as much as $750 million worth of currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales to investors, on Friday. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)