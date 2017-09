SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will hold an auction on Tuesday offering up to $1 billion on the spot market with an agreement to repurchase the dollars on April 2, 2015, the bank said on Monday.

It is common for the central bank to offer so-called repo lines around the end of the year, when dollars are generally scarcer in the Brazilian market. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone, editing by G Crosse)