SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank offered to sell currency swaps on Friday, as fears over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone fueled volatility in global foreign exchange markets.

Brazil’s currency, the real, sharply pared losses just after the announcement. It last traded 1.27 percent weaker at 2.0310 reais per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)