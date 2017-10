RIO DE JANEIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank offered to sell nearly $2.5 billion in currency swaps when the real weakened more than 1 percent on Tuesday in its fourth consecutive session of losses.

The bank is offering 49,400 swap contracts maturing on July 2, it said in a statement. The real erased its losses just after the announcement. It last traded 0.15 percent stronger at 2.0424 reais per U.S. dollar. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)