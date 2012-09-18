CORRECTED-New Fed easing to hurt emerging countries -Brazil finmin

(Corrects name to Guido in 1st para)

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The latest round of U.S. quantitative easing will create many problems for emerging countries and Brazil will take action to keep the real from rising in value, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with his French counterpart Pierre Moscovici, Mantega voiced concerns that the further monetary stimulus would lower the value of the dollar and in turn hurt Brazilian competitiveness in export markets.

“We will continue to take measures to keep a devalued real,” he said.