Brazil April fuel sales fall 4.9 pct to 70.42 mln barrels

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel sales in April fell 4.9 percent to 70.42 million barrels, the country’s petroleum regulator ANP said on Friday.

Over the same period, gasoline sales rose 3.5 percent to 22.45 million barrels from 21.7 million barrels, diesel fuel sales fell 3.5 percent to 28.76 million barrels from 29.81 million barrels, and hydrated ethanol sales fell 23 percent to 7.3 million barrels from 9.43 million barrels, the ANP said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Jeb Blount)