FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil ethanol sales surge as economy crimps gasoline, diesel
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil ethanol sales surge as economy crimps gasoline, diesel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian hydrated
ethanol sales jumped 56 percent in August compared with a year
earlier, Sindicom, an association of Brazilian fuels
distributors, said on Thursday, as state-run oil company
Petrobras declined to cut gasoline and diesel prices, making
biofuels more competitive.
    Meanwhile a slowing Brazilian economy caused gasoline sales
to fall 13 percent and diesel sales to fall 6.9 percent in
August compared with August 2014, said Sindicom, whose members
are responsible for about 80 percent of Brazilian fuel sales.
       
 Fuel Type               Change vs     Change    Change
                         August 2014   August    Jan-Aug vs
                                       vs July   year
                                                 earlier
 Hydrated Ethanol        56%           2.3%      45%
 Gasoline                -13           -4.0%     -6.9%
 Diesel                  -6.9          1.5%      -3.3%
 Vehicular Natural Gas   -7.1          -3.3%     -8.0
 
 (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.