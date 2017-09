RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s consumption of gasoline and diesel fell in the first half compared to the same period last year, the oil regulator ANP said on Wednesday, as a weakening economy and higher consumption of ethanol took its toll on fossil fuel demand.

Gasoline consumption fell 5 percent compared to the 2014, while diesel fell 2.5 percent, the ANP said on its website. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)